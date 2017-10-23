Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)
JSH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore
43.63USD
23 Oct 2017
43.63USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.01 (+0.02%)
$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$43.62
$43.62
Open
$43.63
$43.63
Day's High
$43.70
$43.70
Day's Low
$43.63
$43.63
Volume
7,700
7,700
Avg. Vol
292,198
292,198
52-wk High
$46.48
$46.48
52-wk Low
$32.14
$32.14
About
Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a holding company with principal interests in Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Astra International. The Company's segments include Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, and Astra.... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.80
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$48,318.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,107.72
|Dividend:
|0.09
|Yield (%):
|0.70
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|7.93
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.88
|15.18