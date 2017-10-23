Edition:
United States

Jardine Strategic Holdings Ltd (JSH.SI)

JSH.SI on Stock Exchange of Singapore

43.63USD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.01 (+0.02%)
Prev Close
$43.62
Open
$43.63
Day's High
$43.70
Day's Low
$43.63
Volume
7,700
Avg. Vol
292,198
52-wk High
$46.48
52-wk Low
$32.14

Chart for

About

Jardine Strategic Holdings Limited is a holding company with principal interests in Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage and Astra International. The Company's segments include Jardine Matheson, Hongkong Land, Dairy Farm, Mandarin Oriental, Jardine Cycle & Carriage, and Astra.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.80
Market Cap(Mil.): $48,318.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,107.72
Dividend: 0.09
Yield (%): 0.70

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.93 11.32
ROE: -- 9.88 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates