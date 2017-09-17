JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

Morning News Call - India, September 18 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_09182017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:15 am: Dixon Technologies and Bharat Road Network list on stock exchanges in Mumbai. 9:30 am: Finance Secretary Ashok Lavasa, Road Minister Nitin Gadkari and other ministers at IACC annual conv

Morning News Call - India, June 29 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06292017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:00 am: SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi, Reliance Group Chairman Anil Ambani at AMFI Mutual Fund Summit in Mumbai. 10:00 am: Punjab National Bank annual shareholders meet in New Delhi. 11:15 am: Po

Morning News Call - India, June 5 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_06052017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 10:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu at event to mark world environment day in New Delhi. GMF: LIVECHAT - ASIA & EX-U.S. PARIS ACCORD How will the exit of the climate agreement by t