JSW Steel Ltd (JSTL.NS)

JSTL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

253.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.05 (-1.95%)
Prev Close
Rs258.75
Open
Rs259.00
Day's High
Rs259.45
Day's Low
Rs251.40
Volume
934,388
Avg. Vol
4,281,022
52-wk High
Rs271.80
52-wk Low
Rs151.16

JSW Steel Limited is a holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of production and distribution of iron and steel products. Its segments include Steel; Power (used mainly for captive consumption), and Others, which includes cement, mining and construction activities. Its product portfolio in flat and long steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.96
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs613,248.81
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,417.22
Dividend: 2.25
Yield (%): 0.89

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

India's JSW steel raises bid for Italy's troubled Ilva steel plant

ROME, June 3 A consortium led by India's JSW Steel raised its bid for Italy's troubled Ilva steel plant, a statement said on Saturday, in a challenge to a group that was declared the winner of the tender process last month, but whose offer faces labour union opposition.

Jun 03 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates