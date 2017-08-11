JSW Energy Ltd (JSWE.NS)

MUMBAI, Aug 11 JSW Energy will invest up to 40 billion rupees ($623 million) to build electric cars, batteries and charging infrastructure, part of the power company's diversification plans to drive future growth, its chief executive said.

* Exec says first electric car will be launched in 2020, we will start with 60 percent localisation

