Jubilant Foodworks Ltd (JUBI.NS)
JUBI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
1,529.70INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-3.25 (-0.21%)
Prev Close
Rs1,532.95
Open
Rs1,542.20
Day's High
Rs1,549.95
Day's Low
Rs1,517.45
Volume
119,287
Avg. Vol
1,048,820
52-wk High
Rs1,594.60
52-wk Low
Rs760.50
About
Jubilant FoodWorks Limited is a food service company. The Company operates through Food and Beverages segment. The Company and its subsidiary have rights to develop and operate Domino's Pizza brand in India, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Nepal. It operates in India and Sri Lanka. It has a right for developing and operating Dunkin'... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.75
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs100,934.20
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|65.98
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|74.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.84
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|12.60
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks says Sachin Sharma resigns as CFO
* Says Sachin Sharma, president & CFO, has resigned from services of company Source text - (http://bit.ly/2uzGsua) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks June-qtr profit up about 26 pct
* June quarter profit 238.4 million rupees versus profit of 190 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Jubilant Foodworks March-qtr profit down 76 pct
* Consensus forecast for March quarter net profit was 249.9 million rupees