Jungheinrich AG (JUNG_p.DE)
JUNG_p.DE on Xetra
37.93EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.55 (+1.47%)
Prev Close
€37.38
Open
€37.53
Day's High
€37.94
Day's Low
€37.38
Volume
122,297
Avg. Vol
130,111
52-wk High
€40.80
52-wk Low
€24.20
About
Jungheinrich AG is a Germany-based holding company engaged in material handling equipment, warehousing and material flow engineering sectors, as well as in warehousing technology. The Intralogistics segment encompasses the development, production, sale and short-term hire of new material handling equipment and warehousing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.55
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,820.64
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|48.00
|Dividend:
|0.44
|Yield (%):
|1.16
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|33.39
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|6.92
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.60
|15.18
