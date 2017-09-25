Just Group PLC (JUSTJ.L)
JUSTJ.L on London Stock Exchange
154.90GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Just Group plc, formerly JRP Group plc, is a financial services company. Its segments are insurance, other segments and corporate activities. The insurance segment writes insurance products for the retirement market, which include guaranteed income for life solutions and defined benefit de-risking solutions, care plans, and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.65
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,452.76
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|937.87
|Dividend:
|1.17
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|14.60
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.74
|15.18
BRIEF-Permira decides not to participate in Just Group placing -bookrunner
* PERMIRA HAS ELECTED NOT TO PARTICIPATE IN JUST GROUP EQUITY PLACING TAKING PLACE VIA ACCELERATED BOOKBUILD
BRIEF-Bookrunner to place about 93 mln shares in Just Group ABB
* BLOCK TRADE - JUST GROUP : BOOKRUNNER TO SELL C.93 MILLION SHARES IN JUST GROUP, WHICH REPRESENTS APPROXIMATELY 10% OF COMPANY'S ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL
BRIEF-Just group H1 profit up 39 pct, sees FY margin above 8 pct
* Adjusted 3 operating profit grew 39 pct in H1 2017 compared to pro forma H1 2016.
Just Group says H1 sales up 3 pct, boosted by retirement income
LONDON, July 18 Britain's Just Group, which specialises in selling financial products for retirement, reported on Tuesday a 3 percent increase in new business sales in the six months to end-June.