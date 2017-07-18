Edition:
United States

Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)

JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

577.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-2.60 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Rs579.60
Open
Rs584.80
Day's High
Rs584.80
Day's Low
Rs571.60
Volume
14,664
Avg. Vol
82,840
52-wk High
Rs747.00
52-wk Low
Rs235.00

Chart for

About

Jay Bharat Maruti Limited is engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components, welded assemblies, exhaust systems, fuel fillers (fuel pipe), chassis and suspension parts, and components for automobiles. The Company also offers rear axles. The Company's products also include assemblies and sub assemblies, muffler assemblies,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.45
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs12,474.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 21.65
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.43

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 21.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 8.41 11.32
ROE: -- 9.55 15.18

Latest News about JYBM.NS

BRIEF-India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises

* June quarter net profit 101.2 million rupees versus profit 70.4 million rupees year ago

Jul 18 2017
» More JYBM.NS News

Earnings vs. Estimates