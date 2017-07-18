Jay Bharat Maruti Ltd (JYBM.NS)
JYBM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
577.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-2.60 (-0.45%)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Jay Bharat Maruti Limited is engaged in manufacturing of sheet metal components, welded assemblies, exhaust systems, fuel fillers (fuel pipe), chassis and suspension parts, and components for automobiles. The Company also offers rear axles. The Company's products also include assemblies and sub assemblies, muffler assemblies,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.45
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs12,474.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|21.65
|Dividend:
|2.50
|Yield (%):
|0.43
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|21.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.41
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.55
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Jay Bharat Maruti June-qtr profit rises
* June quarter net profit 101.2 million rupees versus profit 70.4 million rupees year ago