Jyothy Laboratories Ltd (JYOI.NS)
JYOI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
391.60INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs8.15 (+2.13%)
Prev Close
Rs383.45
Open
Rs383.60
Day's High
Rs393.00
Day's Low
Rs383.55
Volume
8,255
Avg. Vol
96,376
52-wk High
Rs442.50
52-wk Low
Rs316.65
About
Jyothy Laboratories Limited is a multi-brand, multi-product company focused on fast-moving consumer goods industry. The Company is principally engaged in manufacturing and marketing of fabric whiteners, soaps, detergents, mosquito repellents, scrubber, bodycare and incense sticks. The Company operates through three segments:... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.44
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs71,041.30
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|181.74
|Dividend:
|6.00
|Yield (%):
|1.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|56.26
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|113.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|136.96
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Jyothy Laboratories June-qtr consol net profit falls about 46 pct
* June quarter consol net profit 242.9 million rupees versus profit of 449.4 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's Jyothy Laboratories March-qtr consol PAT falls
* March quarter consol net profit after tax 1.07 billion rupees