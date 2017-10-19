Edition:
Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd (KANE.NS)

KANE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

487.85INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.80 (+0.79%)
Prev Close
Rs484.05
Open
Rs488.95
Day's High
Rs493.00
Day's Low
Rs484.05
Volume
20,998
Avg. Vol
169,955
52-wk High
Rs530.00
52-wk Low
Rs302.20

Chart for

About

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited (KNPL) is a paint company. The Company offers a range of products, including decorative, Automotive Coatings and Performance coatings. The Company has coating solutions across the Decorative, Wood Coatings, General Industrial, High Performance Coatings, Powder Coatings, Automotive and Auto Refinish... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.69
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs262,912.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 538.92
Dividend: 2.50
Yield (%): 0.51

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.35 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 18.25 11.32
ROE: -- 26.36 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates