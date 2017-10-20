Edition:
United States

KAP Industrial Holdings Ltd (KAPJ.J)

KAPJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

860.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-2.00 (-0.23%)
Prev Close
862.00
Open
852.00
Day's High
868.00
Day's Low
852.00
Volume
2,874,094
Avg. Vol
2,956,113
52-wk High
977.00
52-wk Low
726.00

Chart for

About

KAP Industrial Holdings Limited is engaged in diversified industrial business focused on growth in African markets. The Company operates through two segments: Diversified Logistics and Diversified Industrial. The Diversified Logistics segment includes contractual logistics, which include specialized contractual supply chain and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.35
Market Cap(Mil.): R22,894.91
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,662.20
Dividend: 21.00
Yield (%): 2.44

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 7.93 11.32
ROE: -- 9.88 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates