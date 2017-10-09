Edition:
Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (KARSN.IS)

KARSN.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

1.42TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.01TL (-0.70%)
Prev Close
1.43TL
Open
1.44TL
Day's High
1.44TL
Day's Low
1.42TL
Volume
9,295,233
Avg. Vol
25,229,089
52-wk High
1.62TL
52-wk Low
0.87TL

About

Karsan Otomotiv Sanayii ve Ticaret AS (Karsan) is a Turkey-based company that is principally engaged in the production of light commercial vehicles. The Company serves such brands, as Renault - Trucks, Peugeot and Citroen. Its product portfolio comprises Karsan minibuses and buses, BredaMenarinibus buses, and Hyundai Truck... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.03
Market Cap(Mil.): TL864.00
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 600.00
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 16.84 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 11.48 11.32
ROE: -- 13.44 15.18

BRIEF-Karsan signs MoU with Morgan Olson for production and marketing of vehicles in North America

* SAID ON FRIDAY SIGNED MEMORANDUM OF UNDERSTANDING WITH MORGAN OLSON FOR THE PURPOSE OF CARRYING OUT THE COMMERCIALIZATION, FINAL ASSEMBLY, PRODUCTION, SALES AND AFTER-SALES SERVICES OF KARSAN VEHICLES, PARTICULARLY THOSE DESIGNED FOR USPS, IN NORTH AMERICA

Oct 09 2017
