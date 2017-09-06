Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)
128.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs3.70 (+2.98%)
Rs124.35
Rs126.00
Rs129.30
Rs126.00
555,122
1,796,588
Rs150.38
Rs74.54
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.06
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs91,027.67
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|710.88
|Dividend:
|2.42
|Yield (%):
|1.89
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9 pct
* Sets 6-month MCLR at 8.80 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2eEJdQU) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank says K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office
* Karur Vysya Bank - K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office Source text: [Karur Vysya Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding that Shri K Venkataraman as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank has demitted office at the close of the office hours on August 31, 2017.] Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank gets RBI nod for appointing P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO
* Says RBI approves appointment of P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO of Karur Vysya Source text: http://bit.ly/2i3ZYJC Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9.10 pct
* Says sets one-year mclr at 9.10 pct Source text: http://bit.ly/2uyNhaN Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank June-qtr profit up about 1 pct
* June quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.46 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.8 pct w.e.f. July 7
* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.8 percent w.e.f. July 7 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sFUsSp) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6
* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital
* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank March-qtr PAT up about 58 pct
* The alerts on profit, net and gross NPA, provisions were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qwaJaz) Further company coverage: