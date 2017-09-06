Edition:
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd (KARU.NS)

KARU.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

128.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+2.98%)
Prev Close
Rs124.35
Open
Rs126.00
Day's High
Rs129.30
Day's Low
Rs126.00
Volume
555,122
Avg. Vol
1,796,588
52-wk High
Rs150.38
52-wk Low
Rs74.54

The Karur Vysya Bank Limited (the Bank) is an India-based banking company. The Bank is engaged in providing banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The Bank's business segments include Treasury, Corporate and Wholesale Banking, Retail Banking and Other Banking Operations. It offers... (more)

Beta: 1.06
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs91,027.67
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 710.88
Dividend: 2.42
Yield (%): 1.89

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 20.05 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.00 11.32
ROE: -- 16.03 15.18

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9 pct

* Sets 6-month MCLR at 8.80 percent Source text: (http://bit.ly/2eEJdQU) Further company coverage:

Sep 06 2017

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank says K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office

* Karur Vysya Bank - K Venkataraman, MD & CEO of bank, demits office Source text: [Karur Vysya Bank Limited has informed the Exchange regarding that Shri K Venkataraman as the Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer of the Bank has demitted office at the close of the office hours on August 31, 2017.] Further company coverage:

Sep 01 2017

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank gets RBI nod for appointing P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO

* Says RBI approves appointment of P.R. Seshadri as MD & CEO of Karur Vysya‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2i3ZYJC Further company coverage:

Aug 16 2017

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets one-year MCLR at 9.10 pct‍​

* Says sets one-year mclr at 9.10 pct‍​ Source text: http://bit.ly/2uyNhaN Further company coverage:

Aug 07 2017

BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank June-qtr profit up about 1 pct

* June quarter net profit 1.48 billion rupees versus net profit of 1.46 billion rupees year ago

Jul 28 2017

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank sets overnight MCLR at 8.8 pct w.e.f. July 7

* Sets overnight MCLR at 8.8 percent w.e.f. July 7 Source text - (http://bit.ly/2sFUsSp) Further company coverage:

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6

* Says to issue equity shares in the ratio of 1:6 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2rfCa8D) Further company coverage:

May 29 2017

BRIEF-Karur Vysya Bank to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital

* Says to consider proposal/s to raise equity capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 22 2017

BRIEF-India's Karur Vysya Bank March-qtr PAT up about 58 pct

* The alerts on profit, net and gross NPA, provisions were first sourced from TV and later confirmed from a company release at the National Stock Exchange Source text: (http://bit.ly/2qwaJaz) Further company coverage:

May 18 2017
