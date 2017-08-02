Kaya Ltd (KAYA.NS)
KAYA.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Kaya Limited is an India-based company, which is engaged in medical practice activities. The Company provides healthcare aesthetics, beauty and personal care products and services in India and abroad. It offers medical services through various types of equipment, such as surgical lasers, skin treatment appliances, and equipment... (more)
Overall
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|Dividend:
|Yield (%):
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|ROE:
BRIEF-India's Kaya appoints Naveen Duggal as CFO
* Says appointed Naveen Duggal as chief financial officer of company with effect from August 2, 2017.
BRIEF-India's Kaya June qtr loss narrows
* June quarter net loss 27.1 million rupees versus loss 29.9 million rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Kaya Ltd March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 60.4 million rupees versus loss 25 million rupees year ago
