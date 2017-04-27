Kaz Minerals PLC (KAZ.L)
KAZ.L on London Stock Exchange
20 Oct 2017
20 Oct 2017
-12.50 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
833.50
Open
841.00
Day's High
856.50
Day's Low
819.50
Volume
2,224,836
Avg. Vol
2,380,561
52-wk High
893.00
52-wk Low
261.40
KAZ Minerals PLC is a United Kingdom-based copper company. The Company operates in the natural resources industry through five segments: East Region, Bozymchak, Bozshakol, Aktogay and Mining Projects. The East Region, Bozshakol and Aktogay segments are engaged in mining and processing of copper and other metals in Kazakhstan.
|1.89
|£3,659.65
|446.80
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
|--
KAZ Minerals promotes chief financial officer to CEO
April 27 Copper miner KAZ Minerals Plc said on Thursday that Andrew Southam would be promoted next year to the role of chief executive.
UPDATE 1-Kaz Minerals first quarter copper output more than doubles
April 27 Copper miner Kaz Minerals Plc said its first-quarter copper production more than doubled from a year earlier, helped by output from its new Bozshakol and Aktogay mines in Kazakhastan.