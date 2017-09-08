KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)
72.24EUR
20 Oct 2017
-- (--)
€72.24
--
--
--
--
685,638
€72.58
€51.96
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.17
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€30,202.61
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|418.09
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|2.71
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|20.05
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.00
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|16.03
|15.18
BRIEF-KBC Asset Management sells Polish entity to PKO Bank Polski Group
* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC ASSET MANAGEMENT SELLS POLISH ENTITY TO PKO BANK POLSKI GROUP
Sale of Greece's National Bank's South African unit gets green light- competition watchdog
JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South Africa's competition watchdog on Wednesday said it had given a green light to the sale of the South African Bank of Athens (SABA), owned by Greece's National Bank (NBG), to a subsidiary of AFGRI Holdings and Fairfax Africa Investment.
BRIEF-KBC Group Q2 IFRS net result at EUR 855 mln beats Reuters poll
* REG-KBC GROUP: EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG RESULT OF 855 MILLION EUROS IN THE SECOND QUARTER
KBC Q2 net profit up 36 pct, beats expectations
BRUSSELS, Aug 10 Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter, aided by stronger economic growth and the release of loan loss impairments.
BRIEF-KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year deal with Czech Post
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year contract to provide banking and insurance services for Czech Post-statement
BRIEF-KBC Group complets acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease
* REG-KBC GROUP: KBC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE
BRIEF-KBC's Czech unit CSOB Q1 net profit rises 42 percent
* KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)
BRIEF-KBC Groep Q1 result of 630 million euros
* Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.03 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL
Belgium's KBC beats Q1 expectations on strong core business
BRUSSELS, May 11 Belgian financial group KBC Groep NV on Thursday reported a better-than-expected net profit for the first quarter, as lending and deposits rose while low loan loss provisions and insurance claims also helped the company.