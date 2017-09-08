KBC Groep NV (KBC.BR)

BRIEF-KBC Asset Management sells Polish entity to PKO Bank Polski Group * REG-KBC GROUP: KBC ASSET MANAGEMENT SELLS POLISH ENTITY TO PKO BANK POLSKI GROUP

Sale of Greece's National Bank's South African unit gets green light- competition watchdog JOHANNESBURG, Aug 23 South Africa's competition watchdog on Wednesday said it had given a green light to the sale of the South African Bank of Athens (SABA), owned by Greece's National Bank (NBG), to a subsidiary of AFGRI Holdings and Fairfax Africa Investment.

BRIEF-KBC Group Q2 IFRS net result at EUR 855 ‍​mln beats Reuters poll * REG-KBC GROUP: EXCEPTIONALLY STRONG RESULT OF 855 MILLION EUROS IN THE SECOND QUARTER

KBC Q2 net profit up 36 pct, beats expectations BRUSSELS, Aug 10 Belgian financial group KBC on Thursday posted a better-than-expected net profit in the second quarter, aided by stronger economic growth and the release of loan loss impairments.

BRIEF-KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year deal with Czech Post * KBC's Czech bank CSOB signs 10-year contract to provide banking and insurance services for Czech Post-statement

BRIEF-KBC Group complets acquisition of United Bulgarian Bank and Interlease * REG-KBC GROUP: KBC COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF UNITED BULGARIAN BANK AND INTERLEASE

BRIEF-KBC's Czech unit CSOB Q1 net profit rises 42 percent * KBC's Czech bank CSOB says Q1 net profit rises 42 percent to CZK 4.7 billion ($192.07 million)

BRIEF-KBC Groep Q1 result of 630 million euros * Q1 NET INTEREST INCOME EUR 1.03 BILLION VERSUS EUR 1.03 BILLION IN REUTERS POLL