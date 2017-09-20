Edition:
Koc Holding AS (KCHOL.IS)

KCHOL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange

16.30TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.15TL (-0.91%)
Prev Close
16.45TL
Open
16.49TL
Day's High
16.54TL
Day's Low
16.30TL
Volume
3,055,974
Avg. Vol
3,927,947
52-wk High
18.14TL
52-wk Low
12.02TL

Chart for

About

Koc Holding AS is a Turkey-based holding company, which operates in a number of sectors though its subsidiaries. The Company operates under the following business segments: Energy, Automotive, Consumer Durables, Finance and Other. Its Other segment is engaged in the food, retail, tourism, Information Technology (IT) and ship... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.11
Market Cap(Mil.): TL42,273.42
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,535.90
Dividend: 0.33
Yield (%): 1.96

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 9.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 15.14 11.32
ROE: -- 18.44 15.18

Latest News about KCHOL.IS

BRIEF-Aygaz and Koc Holding unit bids highest offer in privatisation tender of Menzelet and Kılavuzlu HPPs

* SAID ON TUESDAY UNIT ENTEK ELEKTRIK HAS SUBMITTED THE HIGHEST OFFER OF 1.28 BILLION LIRA FOR THE PRIVATISATION TENDER OF MENZELET AND KILAVUZLU HYDROELECTRIC POWER PLANTS,

Sep 20 2017

Turkey's Aygaz says unit bids in power plant tender

ISTANBUL, Sept 12 Turkish gas distribution company Aygaz said on Monday its Entek Elektrik Uretim unit, jointly owned with parent Koc Holding had bid in a tender to operate two hydroelectric power stations.

Sep 12 2017

Turkey's Koc Holding Q2 net profit rises to 1.42 billion

ANKARA, Aug 18 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding's second-quarter net profit rose to 1.42 billion lira ($402.80 million) from 918.1 million in the same period a year earlier, it said in a statement to the Istanbul stock exchange on Friday.

Aug 18 2017

UPDATE 2-Founding families of Turkey's top conglomerates sell down stakes

ISTANBUL, May 25 The founding families of Turkey's two largest conglomerates, Koc Holding and Sabanci Holding, have agreed to sell a combined $580 million in shares of their firms, capitalising on a global stock market rally that has pushed Istanbul shares to record highs.

May 25 2017

BRIEF-Shareholders apply to MKK to convert 107.0 mln shares in Koc Holding into tradable- KAP

* SHAREHOLDERS APPLY TO MKK TO CONVERT TOTAL 107.0 MLN SHARES IN KOC HOLDING INTO TRADABLE- KAP

May 25 2017

Turkey's Koc family members in deal to sell 4.22 pct stake in holding

ISTANBUL, May 25 Members of Turkey's Koc family have reached an accelerated book building deal with Citigroup for the sale of a 4.22 percent stake in the Koc Holding conglomerate, a statement filed to the Istanbul stock exchange said on Thursday.

May 25 2017

Turkey's Koc Holding Q1 net profit more than doubles to 1.1 bln lira

ISTANBUL, May 10 Turkish conglomerate Koc Holding said on Wednesday its net profit in the first quarter more than doubled to 1.1 billion lira ($304 million) from 515.2 million in the same period a year earlier.

May 10 2017
