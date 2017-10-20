Kloeckner & Co SE (KCOGn.DE)
KCOGn.DE on Xetra
10.41EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€0.24 (+2.36%)
Prev Close
€10.17
Open
€10.25
Day's High
€10.43
Day's Low
€10.20
Volume
698,994
Avg. Vol
667,583
52-wk High
€13.10
52-wk Low
€8.91
About
Kloeckner & Co SE is a Germany-based steel and metal distributor and steel service center. It processes, among others, flat steel products, such as thin sheet and strip as well as thick sheet, long steel products, including merchant bars, sectional steel and beams, tubes und hollow sections, such as structural hollow sections,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.99
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€1,038.40
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|99.75
|Dividend:
|0.20
|Yield (%):
|1.92
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18