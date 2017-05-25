Edition:
KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L)

KCOM.L on London Stock Exchange

99.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-0.75 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
100.00
Open
100.25
Day's High
100.50
Day's Low
98.50
Volume
171,256
Avg. Vol
786,278
52-wk High
120.00
52-wk Low
87.00

KCOM Group PLC is engaged in providing information technology (IT) and communications services. The Company's segments include Enterprise, Hull and East Yorkshire and National Network Services. The Enterprise segment is engaged in providing IT and integration services, including cloud-based infrastructure and contact and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.21
Market Cap(Mil.): £512.73
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 516.60
Dividend: 4.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.87 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 23.74 11.32
ROE: -- 25.18 15.18

BRIEF-Primestone Capital hikes position in Kcom to 8.43 pct -filing

* Primestone capital llp discloses holding of 8.43 percent of voting rights in KCom Group-filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)

May 25 2017
