KCOM Group PLC (KCOM.L)
KCOM.L on London Stock Exchange
99.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
99.25GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.75 (-0.75%)
-0.75 (-0.75%)
Prev Close
100.00
100.00
Open
100.25
100.25
Day's High
100.50
100.50
Day's Low
98.50
98.50
Volume
171,256
171,256
Avg. Vol
786,278
786,278
52-wk High
120.00
120.00
52-wk Low
87.00
87.00
About
KCOM Group PLC is engaged in providing information technology (IT) and communications services. The Company's segments include Enterprise, Hull and East Yorkshire and National Network Services. The Enterprise segment is engaged in providing IT and integration services, including cloud-based infrastructure and contact and... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.21
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£512.73
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|516.60
|Dividend:
|4.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.87
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|23.74
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|25.18
|15.18
BRIEF-Primestone Capital hikes position in Kcom to 8.43 pct -filing
* Primestone capital llp discloses holding of 8.43 percent of voting rights in KCom Group-filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)