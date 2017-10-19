KEC International Ltd (KECL.NS)
KECL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
299.95INR
19 Oct 2017
299.95INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs2.75 (+0.93%)
Rs2.75 (+0.93%)
Prev Close
Rs297.20
Rs297.20
Open
Rs298.10
Rs298.10
Day's High
Rs302.55
Rs302.55
Day's Low
Rs298.00
Rs298.00
Volume
43,505
43,505
Avg. Vol
645,104
645,104
52-wk High
Rs337.60
Rs337.60
52-wk Low
Rs110.25
Rs110.25
About
KEC International Limited is engaged in the construction of utility projects. Its geographical segments include India and Outside India. Its Power Transmission and Distribution business includes providing end-to-end solutions in power transmission and distribution. Its Cables service offerings include extra-high voltage (EHV)... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|2.04
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs77,113.66
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|257.09
|Dividend:
|1.60
|Yield (%):
|0.53
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18