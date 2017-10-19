Edition:
United States

KEI Industries Ltd (KEIN.NS)

KEIN.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

326.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.70 (+1.15%)
Prev Close
Rs322.85
Open
Rs323.20
Day's High
Rs328.80
Day's Low
Rs323.00
Volume
58,501
Avg. Vol
495,160
52-wk High
Rs371.90
52-wk Low
Rs106.10

Chart for

About

KEI Industries Limited is engaged in the manufacture and supply of power and other industrial cables. The Company's segments are Cables, which consists of extra high voltage (EHV), high tension (HT) and low tension (LT) power cables, control and instrumentation cables, winding wires, and flexible and house wires; Stainless Steel... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.10
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs25,588.93
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 78.36
Dividend: 0.60
Yield (%): 0.18

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 28.90 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.66 11.32
ROE: -- 12.81 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates