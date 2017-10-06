Kelt Exploration Ltd (KEL.TO)

BRIEF-Kelt Exploration to issue 1.4 mln common shares at $7.75 each * Kelt provides gas marketing update and announces flow-through equity financing

BRIEF-Kelt Exploration posts qtrly adjusted FFO per share c$0.14 * Kelt reports financial and operating results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2017

CANADA STOCKS-Futures point to higher open May 23 Canada's index futures pointed to a higher opening for the main stock exchange on Tuesday, after the Victoria Day holiday on Monday.