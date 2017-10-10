Keyera Corp (KEY.TO)

Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

Canada's Keyera signs pact with Chevron to transport, store NGL Oct 10 Canadian pipeline operator Keyera Corp said on Tuesday it signed a 20-year agreement with Chevron's Canadian unit to transport and store natural gas liquids (NGL).

BRIEF-Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron * Keyera announces long-term Duvernay natural gas liquids agreement with Chevron

BRIEF-Keyera Corp Q2 earnings per share C$0.36 * Q2 earnings per share view C$0.33 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources TORONTO/CALGARY Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd , ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

Canadian Natural among bidders for Cenovus' Pelican Lake: sources TORONTO/CALGARY, Aug 4 Cenovus Energy Inc has received separate bids from Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, ARC Financial Corp and others for a heavy oil project in Pelican Lake, Alberta, according to people familiar with the matter who told Reuters the project was valued at as much as C$1 billion ($796 million).

BRIEF-KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MLN PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING * KEYERA ANNOUNCES $400 MILLION PRIVATE PLACEMENT DEBT FINANCING

BRIEF-Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex * Keyera sanctions Wapiti natural gas gathering & processing complex

BRIEF-Keyera announces dividend increase and May dividend * Keyera Corp says is increasing its monthly cash dividend by approximately 6% from 13.25 cents per common share to 14.00 cents per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: