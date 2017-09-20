Edition:
United States

Kingfisher PLC (KGF.L)

KGF.L on London Stock Exchange

303.40GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

0.20 (+0.07%)
Prev Close
303.20
Open
304.30
Day's High
309.70
Day's Low
302.80
Volume
7,227,851
Avg. Vol
10,572,919
52-wk High
371.20
52-wk Low
269.60

Chart for

About

Kingfisher plc is engaged in the supply of home improvement products and services through a network of retail stores and other channels, located mainly in the United Kingdom and continental Europe. The Company's segments include France, UK & Ireland, and Other International. The Other International segment consists of Poland,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.43
Market Cap(Mil.): £6,586.92
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 2,171.03
Dividend: 3.33
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 25.59 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 10.83 11.32
ROE: -- 40.82 15.18

Latest News about KGF.L

UPDATE 1-Sterling weighs on Britain's FTSE, Kingfisher shines

* Diageo falls on Indian alcohol regulation (Adds closing prices)

Sep 20 2017

Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

LONDON Kingfisher , Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported an unexpected rise in first-half profit while taking a cautious view on the second half, given the economic and competitive backdrop in Britain and France.

Sep 20 2017

UPDATE 2-Kingfisher cautious on second half after profit rise

* Shares rise as much as 8 pct (Adds detail, CEO, CFO, analyst comment, shares)

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Break-up of Kingfisher "not something we would consider" - CEO

* CEO says break-up of group "not something we would consider at all" Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)

Sep 20 2017

BRIEF-Kingfisher announces share repurchase programme

* INSTRUCTED GOLDMAN SACHS INTERNATIONAL IN RELATION TO AN IRREVOCABLE NON-DISCRETIONARY PROGRAMME TO PURCHASE SHARES FOR CANCELLATION

Sep 20 2017

Kingfisher cautious on second-half prospects

LONDON, Sept 20 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, on Wednesday reported a better-than-expected rise in first-half profit but said it was cautious on the second-half backdrop in both the UK and France.

Sep 20 2017

PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Aug 18

Aug 18 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aug 17 2017

UPDATE 2-Retailer Kingfisher hurt by sales dip at its British B&Q business

* Shares fall as much as 6 pct, biggest FTSE 100 loser (Adds detail, analyst comment, shares)

Aug 17 2017

Kingfisher sales dented by weak French market and B&Q in UK

LONDON, Aug 17 Kingfisher, Europe's largest home improvement retailer, reported another fall in quarterly sales on Thursday, hurt by weak French markets, a slowdown at its B&Q business in the UK and continued disruption from its restructuring plan.

Aug 17 2017

BRIEF-ACCC comments on proposed acquisition by BP Australia of Woolworth's network of retail service station sites​

Aug 10 ‍Australian Competition And Consumer Commission-

Aug 09 2017
» More KGF.L News

Earnings vs. Estimates