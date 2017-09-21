Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)
KIE.L on London Stock Exchange
1,079.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-6.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
1,085.00
Open
1,087.00
Day's High
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
Volume
276,522
Avg. Vol
324,814
52-wk High
1,505.00
52-wk Low
1,075.00
About
Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company's segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.76
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|£1,051.59
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|97.46
|Dividend:
|45.00
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|19.42
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.79
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|8.79
|15.18
UPDATE 1-Britain's Kier posts 3.5 pct rise in FY profit
Sept 21 British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as its acquisition of engineering services provider McNicholas boosted the order book.
Britain's Kier reports 3.5 pct rise in full-year profit
UPDATE 3-Beleaguered Carillion wins HS2 rail contract, shares jump
* Shares up on news, fell 70 pct last week after writedown (Adds details, background)
BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations
* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations