Kier Group PLC (KIE.L)

KIE.L on London Stock Exchange

1,079.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-6.00 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
1,085.00
Open
1,087.00
Day's High
1,089.00
Day's Low
1,075.00
Volume
276,522
Avg. Vol
324,814
52-wk High
1,505.00
52-wk Low
1,075.00

About

Kier Group plc is a property, residential, construction and services company. The Company's segments include property, residential, construction and services. The property division encompasses property development and structured finance, and operates across various sectors with a focus on industrial, commercial, retail, leisure... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.76
Market Cap(Mil.): £1,051.59
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 97.46
Dividend: 45.00
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Latest News about KIE.L

UPDATE 1-Britain's Kier posts 3.5 pct rise in FY profit

Sept 21 British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday as its acquisition of engineering services provider McNicholas boosted the order book.

Sep 21 2017

Britain's Kier reports 3.5 pct rise in full-year profit

Sept 21 British construction and services company Kier Group reported a 3.5 percent rise in full-year profit on Thursday, helped by a hefty order book.

Sep 21 2017

UPDATE 3-Beleaguered Carillion wins HS2 rail contract, shares jump

* Shares up on news, fell 70 pct last week after writedown (Adds details, background)

Jul 17 2017

BRIEF-Construction group Kier sees FY underlying profit in line with expectations

* Full-Year underlying profit forecast to be in line with expectations

Jun 28 2017
