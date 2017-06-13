Kimberly-Clark de Mexico SAB de CV (KIMBERA.MX)

MEXICO CITY, June 13 Kimberly-Clark de Mexico said on Tuesday that it will invest around $250 million over the next four years to expand its plant in Morelia, the capital of the western state of Michoacan.

(The following statement was released by the rating agency) MEXICO CITY, May 12 (Fitch) Fitch Ratings has affirmed Kimberly-Clark de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V.'s (KCM) Long-Term Local Currency (LC) and Foreign-Currency (FC) Issuer Default Ratings (IDRs) at 'A' and the long-term national scale rating at 'AAA(mex)'. The Rating Outlook for the FC IDR was revised to Stable from Negative. The Rating Outlook for the LC IDR and the long-term national scale rating is Stable. A full list of rating actions fol