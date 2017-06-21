Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)
KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
219.50INR
19 Oct 2017
219.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs1.75 (+0.80%)
Rs1.75 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs217.75
Rs217.75
Open
Rs218.00
Rs218.00
Day's High
Rs222.00
Rs222.00
Day's Low
Rs216.50
Rs216.50
Volume
14,320
14,320
Avg. Vol
77,526
77,526
52-wk High
Rs383.57
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00
Rs206.00
About
Kitex Garments Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacture of fabric and readymade garments. The Company operates through two business segments: Garments and Fabric. The Company exports cotton garments principally infants wear. The Company exports its products to the United States and European markets. The... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.71
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs14,520.28
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|66.50
|Dividend:
|0.54
|Yield (%):
|0.49
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares
* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18
* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share
* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share
BRIEF-Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls
* March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago