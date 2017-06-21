Edition:
Kitex Garments Ltd (KITE.NS)

KITE.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

219.50INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs1.75 (+0.80%)
Prev Close
Rs217.75
Open
Rs218.00
Day's High
Rs222.00
Day's Low
Rs216.50
Volume
14,320
Avg. Vol
77,526
52-wk High
Rs383.57
52-wk Low
Rs206.00

About

Kitex Garments Limited is an India-based company engaged in the manufacture of fabric and readymade garments. The Company operates through two business segments: Garments and Fabric. The Company exports cotton garments principally infants wear. The Company exports its products to the United States and European markets. The... (more)

Beta: 1.71
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs14,520.28
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 66.50
Dividend: 0.54
Yield (%): 0.49

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.29 11.32
ROE: -- 4.73 15.18

BRIEF-Kitex Garments to consider allotment of bonus shares

* Says to consider allotment of bonus shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 21 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments approves $1.5 mln investment in capital of Kitex USA for FY 2017-18

* Says approved further investment upto $1.5 million in capital of Kitex USA LLC for FY 2017-18 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

May 02 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments recommends final dividend of 0.75 rupees per share

* Says recommended a final dividend of inr 0.75 per equity share

Apr 28 2017

BRIEF-Kitex Garments March qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 270 million rupees versus profit 449 million rupees year ago

Apr 28 2017
