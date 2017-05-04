Killam Apartment REIT (KMP_u.TO)
13.60CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
About
Killam Apartment Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) is a Canada-based real estate investment trust. The Trust is engaged in owning, operating, managing and developing multi-family residential and manufactured home community (MHC) properties. Its segments include Apartment, MHC and Other. The Apartment segment acquires,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,015.27
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|74.65
|Dividend:
|0.05
|Yield (%):
|4.56
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.05
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|5.70
|15.18
BRIEF-Killam Apartment REIT announces qtrly FFO per unit $0.19
* Qtrly same property NOI up 1.8% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: