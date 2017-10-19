Edition:
United States

KNR Constructions Ltd (KNRL.NS)

KNRL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

215.65INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs3.00 (+1.41%)
Prev Close
Rs212.65
Open
Rs218.90
Day's High
Rs219.00
Day's Low
Rs213.35
Volume
52,398
Avg. Vol
101,926
52-wk High
Rs235.00
52-wk Low
Rs114.00

Chart for

About

KNR Constructions Limited is an India-based holding company. The Company is a multi-domain infrastructure project development company. The Company undertakes engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contracts, as well as build-operate-transfer (BOT) projects across various sectors, such as construction and maintenance of... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.04
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs30,324.12
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 140.62
Dividend: 0.50
Yield (%): 0.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 19.42 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.79 11.32
ROE: -- 8.79 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates