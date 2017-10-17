Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS (KORDS.IS)
KORDS.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
7.35TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
0.18TL (+2.51%)
Prev Close
7.17TL
Open
7.20TL
Day's High
7.35TL
Day's Low
7.16TL
Volume
1,993,927
Avg. Vol
999,375
52-wk High
9.09TL
52-wk Low
5.51TL
About
Kordsa Teknik Tekstil AS, formerly Kordsa Global Endustriyel Iplik ve Kord Bezi Sanayi ve Ticaret AS, is a Turkey-based company engaged in the production of industrial nylon and polyester yarn, tire cord fabric and single end cord. It offers carcass and industrial fabrics that are used in the structure of vehicle tires; rubber... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.87
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL1,408.39
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|194.53
|Dividend:
|0.30
|Yield (%):
|4.09
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18