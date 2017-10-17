Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (KOZAA.IS)
KOZAA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
6.57TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.19TL (-2.81%)
Prev Close
6.76TL
Open
6.82TL
Day's High
6.84TL
Day's Low
6.55TL
Volume
7,372,453
Avg. Vol
39,982,893
52-wk High
7.92TL
52-wk Low
1.88TL
About
Koza Anadolu Metal Madencilik Isletmeleri AS (Koza), formerly known as Koza Davetiye Magaza Isletmeleri ve Ihracat AS, is active in the commercial printing sector. During the fiscal year ended 2008, it also added copper, lead and zinc mining to its activities. Its printing products include invitation cards and stationery... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.40
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL2,592.38
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|388.08
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|3,702.00
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.21
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.32
|15.18