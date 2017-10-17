Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS (KOZAL.IS)
KOZAL.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
31.06TRY
17 Oct 2017
31.06TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.74TL (-2.33%)
-0.74TL (-2.33%)
Prev Close
31.80TL
31.80TL
Open
32.06TL
32.06TL
Day's High
32.12TL
32.12TL
Day's Low
31.06TL
31.06TL
Volume
1,480,089
1,480,089
Avg. Vol
3,209,155
3,209,155
52-wk High
37.22TL
37.22TL
52-wk Low
14.84TL
14.84TL
About
Koza Altin Isletmeleri AS is a Turkey-based company established to explore and operate gold mines in Turkey. The Company had a gold production of approximately 338,182 ounces in the 12 months of 2012. As at 31 December 2012, it had 53 operating licenses and 406 exploration licenses throughout Turkey in the Aegean and Marmara... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.84
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL5,069.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|152.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|1.46
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|1.75
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|-1.97
|15.18