Keppel Corporation Ltd (KPLM.SI)
7.45SGD
23 Oct 2017
$0.15 (+2.05%)
$7.30
$7.35
$7.48
$7.35
2,085,800
3,205,926
$7.48
$5.24
About
Overall
|Beta:
|1.14
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$13,270.74
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,817.91
|Dividend:
|0.08
|Yield (%):
|2.74
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.97
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|0.99
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|0.96
|15.18
BRIEF-Keppel Corporation's Q3 net profit S$291 mln, up 29 pct
* For 3q 2017, group net profit was S$291 million, 29% higher
Keppel, KBS seek to list U.S. office buildings REIT in Singapore
SINGAPORE Conglomerate Keppel Corp said on Thursday it was seeking to make an initial public offering of shares in a U.S. real estate investment trust in Singapore, which will be jointly sponsored by one of its subsidiaries and a U.S.-based investment firm.
Keppel, KBS seek to list U.S. office buildings REIT in Singapore
SINGAPORE, Sept 14 Conglomerate Keppel Corp said on Thursday it was seeking to make an initial public offering of shares in a U.S. real estate investment trust in Singapore, which will be jointly sponsored by one of its subsidiaries and a U.S.-based investment firm.
BRIEF-Keppel confirms plans of listing of U.S. commercial REIT
* Efforts are ongoing to carry out IPO and listing of a U.S. commercial real estate investment trust on main board of SGX
BRIEF-Keppel DC REIT acquired B10 data centre in Dublin, Ireland
* Keppel dc reit acquired B10 data centre, its second colocation data centre in Dublin, Ireland
Singapore firms, PLN to provide LNG for remote west Indonesia
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Pavilion Energy and Keppel Corp have signed a heads of agreement with Indonesian state electricity utility PT Perusahaan Listrik Negara (PLN) for small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) distribution to western Indonesia, the two Singapore companies said on Thursday.
BRIEF-Allianz enters into co-investment agreement with Keppel Group
* ENTERED INTO A CO-INVESTMENT AGREEMENT WITH KEPPEL GROUP TO ACQUIRE A 100 PERCENT STAKE IN HONGKOU SOHO
BRIEF-Keppel Corporation announces sale of interest in Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development Co
* Sale Of Entire Interest In Keppel Lakefront (Nantong) Property Development Co Ltd
BRIEF-Keppel DC REIT appoints Chow Ching Sian as chief financial officer
* Chow Ching Sian appointed as chief financial officer Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Keppel Land and wing Tai Land Jv tops bids submitted to urban redevelopment authority
* Corson Pte and its joint venture partner topped bids submitted to urban redevelopment authority