KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)
KPRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
714.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-13.40 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs727.55
Open
Rs739.90
Day's High
Rs739.90
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Volume
9,106
Avg. Vol
27,182
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs502.50
About
KPR Mill Limited is a holding company. The Company is an apparel manufacturing company, which is engaged in the business of producing yarn, knitted fabric, readymade garments and wind power. The Company operates in Domestic and Export segments geographically. The Company is engaged in producing white crystal sugar. The Company... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.38
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs52,772.68
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|73.90
|Dividend:
|0.75
|Yield (%):
|0.11
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|32.94
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|3.29
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|4.73
|15.18
BRIEF-India's KPR Mill June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 730.9 million rupees versus profit 628.7 million rupees year ago