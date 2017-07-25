Edition:
KPR Mill Ltd (KPRM.NS)

KPRM.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

714.15INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-13.40 (-1.84%)
Prev Close
Rs727.55
Open
Rs739.90
Day's High
Rs739.90
Day's Low
Rs710.00
Volume
9,106
Avg. Vol
27,182
52-wk High
Rs884.00
52-wk Low
Rs502.50

Chart for

About

KPR Mill Limited is a holding company. The Company is an apparel manufacturing company, which is engaged in the business of producing yarn, knitted fabric, readymade garments and wind power. The Company operates in Domestic and Export segments geographically. The Company is engaged in producing white crystal sugar.

Overall

Beta: 1.38
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs52,772.68
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 73.90
Dividend: 0.75
Yield (%): 0.11

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 32.94 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.29 11.32
ROE: -- 4.73 15.18

Latest News about KPRM.NS

BRIEF-India's KPR Mill June-qtr consol profit rises

* June quarter consol net profit 730.9 million rupees versus profit 628.7 million rupees year ago

Jul 25 2017
Earnings vs. Estimates