KRBL Ltd (KRBL.NS)
KRBL.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
585.25INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs15.65 (+2.75%)
Prev Close
Rs569.60
Open
Rs570.00
Day's High
Rs595.00
Day's Low
Rs569.60
Volume
30,949
Avg. Vol
180,419
52-wk High
Rs625.40
52-wk Low
Rs217.50
About
KRBL Limited is an India-based basmati rice processing company. The Company is engaged in seed development, contact farming, procurement of paddy, storage, processing, packaging, branding and marketing of basmati rice. The Company's operating segments include Agri, which includes agricultural commodities, such as rice, Furfural,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.29
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs137,761.91
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|235.39
|Dividend:
|2.10
|Yield (%):
|0.36
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.36
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|15.75
|15.18
BRIEF-India's KRBL June-qtr consol profit rises
* June quarter consol net profit 1.13 billion rupees versus 804.1 million rupees last year
BRIEF-India's KRBL March-qtr consol profit up about 18 pct
* March quarter consol total income from operations 9.14 billion rupees