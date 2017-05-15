Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (KRBR.NS)
KRBR.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
258.00INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs-5.95 (-2.25%)
Prev Close
Rs263.95
Open
Rs260.05
Day's High
Rs264.00
Day's Low
Rs255.50
Volume
5,175
Avg. Vol
54,567
52-wk High
Rs297.90
52-wk Low
Rs138.35
About
Kirloskar Brothers Limited (KBL) is a manufacturer and exporter of centrifugal pumps and valves from India. The Company is engaged in providing global fluid management solutions. The Company operates through two segments: pumps and other. KBL is also engaged in the businesses of infrastructure projects, which include water... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.00
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs20,487.50
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|79.41
|Dividend:
|1.00
|Yield (%):
|0.39
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|27.07
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|9.54
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|11.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Kirloskar Industries files petition before NCLT against Kirloskar Brothers Ltd
* Petition seeking certain reliefs in relation to acts of oppression and mismanagement in affairs of KBL