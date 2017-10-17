Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (KRDMA.IS)
KRDMA.IS on Istanbul Stock Exchange
2.70TRY
17 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-0.02TL (-0.74%)
Prev Close
2.72TL
Open
2.75TL
Day's High
2.77TL
Day's Low
2.68TL
Volume
2,697,640
Avg. Vol
4,496,093
52-wk High
3.05TL
52-wk Low
1.20TL
About
Kardemir Karabuk Demir Celik Sanayi ve Ticaret AS (Kardemir) is a Turkey-based company engaged in the manufacture and sale of iron, steel and coke products and their derivatives. The Company’s products are divided into four groups: Steel Products, including blooms, billets and beam blanks; Rolling Mill Products, such as... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.41
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|TL3,031.03
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,140.00
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18