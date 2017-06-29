Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)
KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange
78.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Rs0.15 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs78.40
Open
Rs79.75
Day's High
Rs80.00
Day's Low
Rs77.90
Volume
37,186
Avg. Vol
101,723
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70
About
Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) is engaged in producing iron castings. The Company is a manufacturer of pig iron and grey iron castings. The Company supplies pig iron to foundries that cater to the auto, engines and compressors, textile, pumps, pipes and fittings and fans, among others. Its pig iron products include... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|1.82
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs10,785.55
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|137.31
|Dividend:
|1.75
|Yield (%):
|2.23
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|26.64
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.60
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|3.56
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to consider fund raising options
* Says to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by board of directors of company