Edition:
United States

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Ltd (KRFI.BO)

KRFI.BO on Bombay Stock Exchange

78.55INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs0.15 (+0.19%)
Prev Close
Rs78.40
Open
Rs79.75
Day's High
Rs80.00
Day's Low
Rs77.90
Volume
37,186
Avg. Vol
101,723
52-wk High
Rs112.00
52-wk Low
Rs64.70

Chart for

About

Kirloskar Ferrous Industries Limited (KFIL) is engaged in producing iron castings. The Company is a manufacturer of pig iron and grey iron castings. The Company supplies pig iron to foundries that cater to the auto, engines and compressors, textile, pumps, pipes and fittings and fans, among others. Its pig iron products include... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 1.82
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs10,785.55
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 137.31
Dividend: 1.75
Yield (%): 2.23

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 26.64 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.60 11.32
ROE: -- 3.56 15.18

Latest News about KRFI.BO

BRIEF-India's Kirloskar Ferrous Industries to consider fund raising options

* Says to consider fund raising options as may be deliberated and decided by board of directors of company

Jun 29 2017
» More KRFI.BO News

Earnings vs. Estimates