Kroton Educacional SA (KROT3.SA)

KROT3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

18.93BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
R$ 18.93
Open
R$ 18.92
Day's High
R$ 19.18
Day's Low
R$ 18.81
Volume
3,962,000
Avg. Vol
10,199,302
52-wk High
R$ 21.50
52-wk Low
R$ 11.92

Chart for

About

Kroton Educacional SA, formerly Opportunity Officepar Participacoes SA, is a Brazil-based company active in the private education sector. The Company focuses on developing primary and secondary schools, post-secondary and undergraduate programs, as well as vocational courses.

Overall

Beta: 0.67
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 30,986.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,636.87
Dividend: 0.13
Yield (%): 2.09

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 55.69 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.05 11.32
ROE: -- 7.68 15.18

Latest News about KROT3.SA

Enrollment at Brazil's Kroton colleges up 6 pct in third quarter

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 Total undergraduate enrollments at colleges run by Kroton Educacional SA rose in the third quarter from a year earlier, but its total number of students slipped, according to a Wednesday securities filing.

Oct 11 2017

From nursery to university: Emerging market investors buy into education

LONDON Two decades after Yusuf Karodia launched Mancosa, a distance learning school to teach South Africans business skills, he sold up to UK private equity firm Actis.

Sep 24 2017

Brazil's Kroton to issue $25.2 mln in shares for stock options

SAO PAULO, Aug 31 Kroton Educacional SA , Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, will issue 79.3 million reais ($25.2 million) worth of new shares to honor its stock option plan, according to a Thursday securities filing.

Aug 31 2017

UPDATE 1-Kroton to focus M&A on onsite segments, diverse Brazil regions

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Kroton Educacional SA will seek to expand in Brazilian regions where it does not yet operate and in onsite campuses, as the country's No. 1 for-profit education firm aims to resume growth following antitrust rejection of a local takeover.

Aug 11 2017

Kroton sees no relief in Brazil distance-learning defaults

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 The number of Brazilian distance-learning students in arrears on their tuition fees or loans is not showing signs of abating yet, reflecting record unemployment and declining household income, executives at Kroton Educacional SA said on Friday.

Aug 11 2017

Profit at Brazil's Kroton rises 15 pct in quarter, beats forecasts

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 Net profit at Kroton Educacional SA, Brazil's largest for-profit college operator, rose 14.8 percent in the second quarter from a year earlier to 644.9 million reais ($203.1 million), beating analyst expectations.

Aug 11 2017

UPDATE 1-Brazil's Estácio to revamp bylaws after failed takeover

SAO PAULO, July 31 Estácio Participações SA , Brazil's No. 2 for-profit education firm, has proposed a broad overhaul of corporate governance rules following a failed takeover attempt by larger rival Kroton Educacional SA.

Jul 31 2017

Brazil's Estácio to buy back shares after antitrust watchdog rejects deal

SAO PAULO, June 29 Brazil's second largest college operator, Estácio Participações SA, will buy back up to 5 percent of its shares, the company said in a securities filing on Thursday, a day after Brazil´s antitrust watchdog Cade rejected a takeover proposal by larger rival Kroton Educacional SA.

Jun 29 2017

Brazil's Kroton to buy back shares after rejection of deal

SAO PAULO Brazil's college operator Kroton Educacional SA will buy back up to 48.7 million shares, equivalent to 3 percent of shares in circulation, the company said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Jun 28 2017

Brazil's Kroton to buy back shares after rejection of deal

SAO PAULO, June 28 Brazil's college operator Kroton Educacional SA will buy back up to 48.7 million shares, equivalent to 3 percent of shares in circulation, the company said in a securities filing late on Wednesday.

Jun 28 2017
