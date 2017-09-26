Edition:
United States

PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)

KSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange

885.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-3.00 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
888.00
Open
900.00
Day's High
900.00
Day's Low
885.00
Volume
106,663
Avg. Vol
166,245
52-wk High
940.00
52-wk Low
674.00

Chart for

About

PSG Konsult Limited is an independent financial services company. The Company offers clients access to a range of financial products to meet their financial planning needs, ranging from investments to insurance and wealth management services in-between. The Company operates through three segments: PSG Wealth, PSG Asset... (more)

Buy/Sell

No analyst recommendations are available for .
» Analyst Consensus

Overall

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): R11,873.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,341.65
Dividend: 5.70
Yield (%): 1.29

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 22.82 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 2.15 11.32
ROE: -- 6.84 15.18

Latest News about KSTJ.J

BRIEF-PSG Konsult concludes agreement to acquire AIFA'S commercial and industrial insurance brokerage business

* CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AIFA'S COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)

Sep 26 2017
» More KSTJ.J News

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.