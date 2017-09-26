PSG Konsult Ltd (KSTJ.J)
KSTJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
885.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
885.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-3.00 (-0.34%)
-3.00 (-0.34%)
Prev Close
888.00
888.00
Open
900.00
900.00
Day's High
900.00
900.00
Day's Low
885.00
885.00
Volume
106,663
106,663
Avg. Vol
166,245
166,245
52-wk High
940.00
940.00
52-wk Low
674.00
674.00
About
PSG Konsult Limited is an independent financial services company. The Company offers clients access to a range of financial products to meet their financial planning needs, ranging from investments to insurance and wealth management services in-between. The Company operates through three segments: PSG Wealth, PSG Asset... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.25
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R11,873.63
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|1,341.65
|Dividend:
|5.70
|Yield (%):
|1.29
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|22.82
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|2.15
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|6.84
|15.18
BRIEF-PSG Konsult concludes agreement to acquire AIFA'S commercial and industrial insurance brokerage business
* CONCLUDED AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE AIFA'S COMMERCIAL AND INDUSTRIAL INSURANCE BROKERAGE BUSINESS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.