Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd (KTKM.NS)

BRIEF-Bandhan Bank appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & co as lead managers for IPO * Appoints Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan Chase & Co, Axis Bank, JM Financial, Kotak Mahindra Bank as lead managers for IPO Source text: [New Delhi, September 12, 2017: The board of Bandhan Bank Ltd. has decided to appoint <https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/GS:US > Goldman Sachs Group Inc., JPMorgan Chase & Co., <https://www.bloomberg.com/quote/AXSB:IN > Axis Bank Ltd., JM Financial Ltd. and Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd. as lead managers to manage its proposed initial public offerings. Kotak M

India's Bajaj Finance launches up to $702 mln share sale to institutions MUMBAI, Sept 5 India's Bajaj Finance Ltd has launched a share sale to institutional investors to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($702 million), according to a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank cuts interest rate cut by 50 bps on savings account balances between 10 mln rupees - 50 mln rupees * Says kotak mahindra bank holds retail savings rate despite falling trend

BRIEF-Narbada Gems and Jewellery approves to avail 50 mln rupees from Kotak Mahindra Bank * Approved to avail fund based working capital financial facilities from Kotak Mahindra Bank aggregating to INR 50 million Source text: (http://bit.ly/2uPDXkF) Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank has made more than needed provisions on accounts taken to bankruptcy July 20 Kotak Mahindra Bank Joint MD Dipak Gupta and CFO Jaimin Bhatt speaking to reporters:

Indian shares muted; Kotak Mahindra gains, Mindtree falls July 20 Indian shares were largely flat on Thursday, as investors parsed through earnings, buying into stocks such as Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd that beat results while hitting those such as Mindtree Ltd that missed estimates.

India's Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 net profit rises 23 pct July 20 Kotak Mahindra Bank, India's fourth largest private sector lender by assets, posted a 23 percent jump in its first-quarter net profit, helped by higher interest and fee income.

Morning News Call - India, July 20 To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_07202017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 9:30 am: Railways Minister Suresh Prabhu and Telecom Minister Manoj Sinha to attend technical seminar in New Delhi. 10:30 am: Kotak Mahindra Bank annual shareholders meeting in Mumbai. 11:00

BRIEF-Kotak Mahindra Bank seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as MD and vice chairman * Seeks members' nod for reappointment of Uday S Kotak as executive vice chairman and MD