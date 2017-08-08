Kaveri Seed Company Ltd (KVRI.NS)
KVRI.NS on National Stock Exchange of India
551.90INR
19 Oct 2017
Rs-9.85 (-1.75%)
Rs561.75
Rs561.90
Rs564.95
Rs551.50
52,121
764,763
Rs708.00
Rs358.10
Kaveri Seed Company Limited is an India-based seed company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing and marketing of hybrid seeds. It owns over 600 acres of farm land. It offers products in two categories: filed crops and vegetables. Its range of field crops includes corn, paddy, cotton, sunflower, mustard, sorghum,... (more)
|Beta:
|1.39
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|Rs36,786.88
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|66.09
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.54
|P/E (TTM):
|10.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|ROI:
|8.96
|11.32
|ROE:
|9.85
|15.18
BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co approves payment of interim dividend of 3 rupees/share
* Says approved payment of interim dividend of INR 3 per equity share Source text - http://bit.ly/2vewflN Further company coverage:
BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co June-qtr profit up 31 pct
* June quarter net profit 2.02 billion rupees versus 1.54 billion rupees year ago
BRIEF-India's Kaveri Seed Co March-qtr loss widens
* March quarter net loss 872 million rupees versus loss 104.1 rupees year ago