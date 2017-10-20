Kws Saat SE (KWSG.DE)
KWSG.DE on Xetra
363.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
363.50EUR
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
€-2.65 (-0.72%)
€-2.65 (-0.72%)
Prev Close
€366.15
€366.15
Open
€366.20
€366.20
Day's High
€366.20
€366.20
Day's Low
€362.00
€362.00
Volume
1,820
1,820
Avg. Vol
1,673
1,673
52-wk High
€383.15
€383.15
52-wk Low
€270.00
€270.00
About
Kws Saat SE is a Germany-based agricultural company. Among others, the Company cultivates sugar beet, corn, wheat, rye, rapseed and crops, as well as mixtures and organic products. The Company operates in approximately 70 countries and is also engaged in research and development, including plant breeding. The Company also... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.09
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|€2,399.10
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|6.60
|Dividend:
|3.00
|Yield (%):
|0.83
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|10.59
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|8.96
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.85
|15.18