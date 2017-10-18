Kinaxis Inc (KXS.TO)
KXS.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange
67.37CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
$0.20 (+0.30%)
Prev Close
$67.17
Open
$67.50
Day's High
$68.25
Day's Low
$66.88
Volume
82,997
Avg. Vol
101,971
52-wk High
$91.98
52-wk Low
$56.47
About
Kinaxis Inc. is a provider of cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations. The Company offers RapidResponse as a collection of cloud-based configurable applications. The Company's RapidResponse product provides supply chain planning and analytics capabilities that create the foundation for managing multiple,... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|0.91
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|$1,714.02
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|25.44
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|35.58
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|12.46
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|13.27
|15.18
BRIEF-Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership
* Kinaxis and mSE Solutions establish strategic partnership Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Kinaxis reports Q1 earnings per share $0.12
* Sees FY 2017 annual total revenue to be in range of $140 million to $144 million