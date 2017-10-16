Edition:
United States

Loblaw Companies Ltd (L.TO)

L.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

68.20CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.39 (-0.57%)
Prev Close
$68.59
Open
$68.67
Day's High
$68.87
Day's Low
$67.93
Volume
392,281
Avg. Vol
604,253
52-wk High
$78.87
52-wk Low
$62.33

Chart for

About

Loblaw Companies Limited is a Canada-based holding company. The Company operates through three segments: Retail, Financial Services and Choice Properties. The Company's Retail segment consists of corporate and franchise-owned retail food and Associate-owned drug stores, and includes in-store pharmacies and other health and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.66
Market Cap(Mil.): $26,959.63
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 395.30
Dividend: 0.27
Yield (%): 1.58

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 37.36 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.92 11.32
ROE: -- 10.34 15.18

Latest News about L.TO

Canadian grocery chain Loblaw cuts 500 jobs; to reinvest in e-commerce

TORONTO Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Co Ltd is cutting about 500 jobs across the company, and plans to reinvest the savings into digital and e-commerce services, the company said on Monday.

Oct 16 2017

Canadian grocery chain Loblaw cuts 500 jobs; to reinvest in e-commerce

TORONTO, Oct 16 Canadian grocery chain Loblaw Co Ltd is cutting about 500 jobs across the company, and plans to reinvest the savings into digital and e-commerce services, the company said on Monday.

Oct 16 2017

BRIEF-President's Choice Bank announced mutual agreement to end 20-yr relationship with CIBC​

* President's Choice Bank -announced a mutual agreement to end its 20-year relationship with CIBC​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Aug 16 2017

Canada's CIBC launches new brand, winds down Loblaw partnership

TORONTO, Aug 16 Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce said on Wednesday it plans to launch a new online banking brand to replace the PC Financial consumer banking business it operates in partnership with retailer Loblaw Companies Ltd.

Aug 16 2017

UPDATE 2-Loblaw sees challenges from lower drug prices, higher wages

July 26 Canadian grocer and drugstore chain operator Loblaw Companies Ltd said on Wednesday a rise in minimum wages and an expected decline in drug prices will impact its business in the coming quarters.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Loblaw expects regulatory headwinds from both healthcare reform and increases in minimum wage

* Loblaw - CEO, re: further reduction in generic drug pricing by Québec Government, "will put increased pressure on our pharmacy business model" - conf call

Jul 26 2017

Loblaw's 2nd-qtr profit more than doubles

July 26 Canadian grocer and drugstore chain operator Loblaw Companies Ltd on Wednesday said its quarterly profit more than doubled, helped in part by higher customer spending during the Easter holiday.

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Loblaw reports second quarter 2017 results

* Q2 revenue C$11.08 billion versus I/B/E/S view C$11.05 billion

Jul 26 2017

BRIEF-Richard Dufresne will be appointed president Of George Weston Ltd effective Jan 2018

* Effective january 1, 2018, Richard Dufresne will be appointed president of George Weston Ltd, retaining his current CFO responsibilities

Jun 14 2017

BRIEF-Loblaw qtrly earnings per common share $0.57

* Loblaw companies ltd - qtrly revenue was $10,401 million, an increase of $20 million

May 03 2017
» More L.TO News

Competitors

  Price Chg
Wal-Mart Stores Inc (WMT.N) $87.44 +1.04
Costco Wholesale Corporation (COST.OQ) $160.77 +2.31
Publix Super Markets Inc. (PUSH.PK) $20.00 --
Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDb.TO) $59.06 -0.15
Alimentation Couche Tard Inc (ATDa.TO) $59.98 +0.18
Metro, Inc. (MRU.TO) $40.70 +0.09
Sears Canada Inc (SCC.TO) -- --

Earnings vs. Estimates