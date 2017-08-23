Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)

BRIEF-Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary * CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INHLE BEVERAGES PROPRIETARY

BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport * REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO POTENTIAL ACQUISITION, UNRELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HOLDSPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

BRIEF-Long4life concludes share purchase agreement to acquire Sorbet * Concluded a share purchase agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Sorbet for a maximum consideration of 116 mln rand