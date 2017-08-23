Long4Life Ltd (L4LJ.J)
L4LJ.J on Johannesburg Stock Exchange
527.00ZAc
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
-8.00 (-1.50%)
Prev Close
535.00
Open
535.00
Day's High
546.00
Day's Low
524.00
Volume
1,997,662
Avg. Vol
688,387
52-wk High
838.00
52-wk Low
516.00
About
Long4Life Limited is a South Africa-based investment holding company that seeks to generate returns to its shareholders over the medium to long term. The Company also seeks to invest in bank deposits, bonds and short-term money market instruments. Long4Life also seeks to operate a decentralized management structure, providing... (more)
Overall
|Beta:
|--
|Market Cap(Mil.):
|R2,216.04
|Shares Outstanding(Mil.):
|420.50
|Dividend:
|--
|Yield (%):
|--
Financials
|Industry
|Sector
|P/E (TTM):
|--
|149.13
|16.52
|EPS (TTM):
|--
|--
|--
|ROI:
|--
|5.33
|11.32
|ROE:
|--
|9.39
|15.18
BRIEF-Long4Life concludes deal to acquire Inhle Beverages Proprietary
* CONCLUDED A SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE ENTIRE ISSUED SHARE CAPITAL OF INHLE BEVERAGES PROPRIETARY
BRIEF-Long4Life in discussions on an acquisition unrelated to proposed acquisition of Holdsport
* REMAINS IN DISCUSSIONS RELATING TO POTENTIAL ACQUISITION, UNRELATED TO PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF HOLDSPORT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BRIEF-Long4life concludes share purchase agreement to acquire Sorbet
* Concluded a share purchase agreement to acquire entire issued share capital of Sorbet for a maximum consideration of 116 mln rand
BRIEF-Long4life names Kevin Hedderwick as chief operating officer
* Kevin Hedderwick appointed chief operating officer and executive director of company, effective 22 May 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
Earnings vs. Estimates
No consensus analysis data available.