Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV (LABB.MX)

LABB.MX on Mexico Stock Exchange

22.95MXN
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$-0.03 (-0.13%)
Prev Close
$22.98
Open
$22.78
Day's High
$23.19
Day's Low
$22.73
Volume
852,800
Avg. Vol
2,197,589
52-wk High
$25.47
52-wk Low
$18.67

Chart for

About

Genomma Lab Internacional SAB de CV is a Mexico-based over-the-counter pharmaceutical (OTC pharmaceutical), generic drugs (GD) and personal care products company. The Company is engaged in the development, distribution and marketing of a range of products within different brands, for such treatments as anti-acne, varicose vein,... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.58
Market Cap(Mil.): $24,099.89
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,048.73
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.71 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 14.89 11.32
ROE: -- 16.15 15.18

Earnings vs. Estimates