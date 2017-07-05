Edition:
United States

Lithium Americas Corp (LAC.TO)

LAC.TO on Toronto Stock Exchange

2.02CAD
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

$0.03 (+1.51%)
Prev Close
$1.99
Open
$2.00
Day's High
$2.04
Day's Low
$1.94
Volume
2,486,323
Avg. Vol
1,182,265
52-wk High
$2.04
52-wk Low
$0.52

Chart for

About

Lithium Americas Corp., formerly Western Lithium USA Corp., is a resource company. The Company is focused on development of two lithium development projects: the Cauchari-Olaroz project, which is located in Jujuy province of Argentina and the Lithium Nevada project, which is located in north-western Nevada, the United States.... (more)

Overall

Beta: 4.01
Market Cap(Mil.): $894.99
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 438.15
Dividend: --
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 3,702.00 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 0.21 11.32
ROE: -- 0.32 15.18

Latest News about LAC.TO

BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

* Lithium Mmericas provides Cauchari-Olaroz development update

Jul 05 2017

BRIEF-Lithium Americas Says Gary Cohn appointed independent director

* Says gary cohn appointed independent director Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Jun 30 2017

BRIEF-Lithium Americas appoints Wang Xiaoshen, Jonathan Evans as independent directors

* Lithium Americas Corp says appointment of wang xiaoshen and Jonathan Evans as independent directors

Jun 08 2017

BRIEF-Lithium Americas provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium

* Lithium Americas appoints President, South American operations and provides update on strategic financing with Ganfeng Lithium

May 10 2017
» More LAC.TO News

Earnings vs. Estimates