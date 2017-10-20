Edition:
Lojas Americanas SA (LAME3.SA)

LAME3.SA on Sao Paulo Stock Exchange

15.47BRL
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

R$ 0.09 (+0.59%)
Prev Close
R$ 15.38
Open
R$ 15.46
Day's High
R$ 15.65
Day's Low
R$ 15.36
Volume
225,900
Avg. Vol
597,942
52-wk High
R$ 17.08
52-wk Low
R$ 11.54

About

Lojas Americanas SA is a Brazil-based company primarily involved in the operation of department stores. The Company's activities are divided into two business segments: Traditional stores and E-commerce. The Traditional stores division focuses on managing department stores under the Lojas Americanas and Express brand names. The... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.65
Market Cap(Mil.): R$ 27,963.96
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 1,595.44
Dividend: 0.02
Yield (%): 0.46

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 56.57 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 17.42 11.32
ROE: -- 19.45 15.18

