Land Securities Group PLC (LAND.L)

LAND.L on London Stock Exchange

975.00GBp
20 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

-13.00 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
988.00
Open
992.50
Day's High
997.00
Day's Low
974.00
Volume
3,116,262
Avg. Vol
2,262,866
52-wk High
1,217.07
52-wk Low
964.50

Land Securities Group PLC is a United Kingdom-based holding company. The Company is a real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company operates through two segments: Retail Portfolio and the London Portfolio. The Company's Retail Portfolio includes all the shopping centers and shops (excluding central London shops), hotels and... (more)

Overall

Beta: 1.00
Market Cap(Mil.): £7,229.02
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 741.44
Dividend: 10.51
Yield (%): --

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 31.52 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 3.42 11.32
ROE: -- 6.69 15.18

Latest News about LAND.L

Deutsche Bank seals deal with Land Securities for new London HQ

Deutsche Bank has exchanged a pre-let agreement for its new City of London headquarters, the building's developer Land Securities said on Tuesday.

Aug 01 2017

Hong Kong's LKK to buy London's "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

Herbal health products maker LKK Health Products Group Ltd, based in Hong Kong, said on Thursday it would buy the "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper in London from Land Securities Group plc and Canary Wharf Group plc for 1.28 billion pounds ($1.68 billion), the highest price for an office building so far in the UK. | Video

Jul 28 2017

Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions

July 27 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1300 GMT on Thursday:

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Land Securities disposes of "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper

* SELLS ITS SHARE OF 20 FENCHURCH STREET, EC3M FOR £641 MILLION AND PROPOSES TO RETURN £475 MILLION TO SHAREHOLDERS

Jul 27 2017

LKK to buy "Walkie Talkie" building for 1.28 bln pounds

July 27 Britain's largest listed property developer, Land Securities Group Plc, said on Thursday that it has sold its "Walkie Talkie" skyscraper to LKK Health Products Group Ltd for 1.28 billion pounds.

Jul 27 2017

BRIEF-Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building for 1.28 bln stg

* Lkk Health Products Group acquires Landmark office building at 20 Fenchurch street in London for GBP 1.2825 billion

Jul 27 2017

UPDATE 1-Land Securities warns Brexit uncertainty hitting London office market

May 18 Britain's largest listed property developer Land Securities warned that Brexit had created business uncertainty in the London office market, leading to falls in demand, rental values and construction commitments.

May 18 2017
