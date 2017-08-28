Edition:
La Opala R G Ltd (LAOP.NS)

LAOP.NS on National Stock Exchange of India

520.05INR
19 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

Rs-5.35 (-1.02%)
Prev Close
Rs525.40
Open
Rs530.00
Day's High
Rs530.00
Day's Low
Rs518.05
Volume
3,184
Avg. Vol
20,039
52-wk High
Rs579.00
52-wk Low
Rs432.55

About

La Opala RG Limited is an India-based pure-play tableware company. The Company operates as a manufacturer and marketer of life style products in the tableware segment. The Company is engaged in the manufacture and marketing of opal glass tableware and approximately 24% lead crystalware products. The Company's glassware portfolio... (more)

Overall

Beta: 0.25
Market Cap(Mil.): Rs29,023.72
Shares Outstanding(Mil.): 55.50
Dividend: 2.00
Yield (%): 0.38

Financials

  Industry Sector
P/E (TTM): -- 96.25 16.52
EPS (TTM): -- -- --
ROI: -- 5.16 11.32
ROE: -- 6.81 15.18

Latest News about LAOP.NS

BRIEF-La Opala R G gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD

* Gets shareholders' nod to reappoint Ajit Jhunjhunwala as joint MD for five years Source text: (http://bit.ly/2wCBgWM) Further company coverage:

Aug 28 2017

BRIEF-La Opala R G lifts suspension of activities at Madhupur plant

* La opala r g - suspension of activities at madhupur plant has been lifted, following an amicable settlement with workers union on 21st june, 2017

Jun 22 2017

BRIEF-La Opala R G March-qtr profit falls

* March quarter net profit 134.7 million rupees versus profit 142.2 million rupees year ago

May 09 2017
